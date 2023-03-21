'Has shown potential in white-ball cricket': Rohit Sharma backs Suryakumar Yadav

The skipper insisted the dynamic batter will be given more time to find form at the ODI level.

Suryakumar Yadav.File pic

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team management will continue to back batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is under scrutiny after a string of low scores in ODIs despite experiencing one of the best peaks in T20I cricket. The skipper insisted the dynamic batter will be given more time to find form at the ODI level.

While Suryakumar has been revelation in the shortest format of the game and was recently crowned the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2022, the explosive star has not yet been able to match his heroics in 50-over cricket. Suryakumar has passed 50 just twice in 23 ODI appearances and the 32-year-old has made it into double figures on just three occasions in his last 10 innings.

The batter has contrasting figures in both formats. While he has done well in T20Is, scoring 1,675 runs in 46 innings across 48 innings at an average of 46.52, with three centuries and 13 fifties. In the ODIs, he has played 22 matches and scored only 433 runs at an average of 25.47 across 20 innings, with only two fiftirs.

This poor form has been further compounded during India's ongoing three-match ODI series at home against Australia, with Suryakumar trapped LBW for a golden duck in both opening two matches by experienced left-armer Mitchell Starc.

While admitting Suryakumar's run is not ideal, Rohit said the attacking right-hander will be given further opportunities to find form.

"Yes he got out in the last two games and the series before that as well, but he needs that consistent run, like back-to-back games, 7-8 or 10 games like that, so that he feels more comfortable," Rohit said after India's 10-wicket loss to Australia in second ODI on Sunday.

"Right now, he has got in the place when someone has been injured or someone is not available. As management, we can look into the performance when you give that consistent run and then you feel that okay, the runs are not coming and (he is) not looking comfortable.

"Then, we will start thinking about it. Right now, we have not gone that route," concluded Rohit, according to ICC.

Also Read: We didn't apply ourselves and it wasn't a pitch to get out for 117, admits Rohit Sharma

India's top order looks relatively settled ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to take place later this year, but they have plenty to ponder in the middle order as Suryakumar battles it out with fellow batters Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul for a spot in the XI.

Iyer is currently nursing a back injury and Rohit said Suryakumar will be persisted with for the time being.

"We do not know about Iyer's return. At this time there is a spot available so we have to play him (Suryakumar). He has obviously shown a lot of potential with white-ball and I have said it many times before, guys with potential will be given some run," Rohit said.

"Of course, he knows what he needs to do while in a slightly longer format of the game as well. I think things are there in his mind as well. Like I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that 'okay, you know I wasn't given enough chances in that particular slot'."

The third and final game of the ODI series between India and Australia will be held in Chennai on Wednesday, with the winner of that contest claiming the series 2-1 and bragging rights ahead of the World Cup later in the year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever