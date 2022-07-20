Suryakumar takes Ronaldo's seat at Man Utd dressing room

The Mumbai player visited all the important parts of the club, including the dressing rooms. He informed mid-day that he and Devisha sat on Cristiano Ronaldo’s seat and took photographs

India middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha in the Manchester United dressing room on Monday

An off-day for the Caribbean-bound Indian cricket team was well utilised by their talented middle-order batsman, Suryakumar Yadav. He visited the Manchester United Football Club along with his wife Devisha around 3pm on Monday. The football ground is very close to the cricket venue at Old Trafford, where India beat England by five wickets to clinch the ODI series 2-1

on Sunday.

The Mumbai player visited all the important parts of the club, including the dressing rooms. He informed mid-day that he and Devisha sat on Cristiano Ronaldo’s seat and took photographs. “We are fans of Manchester United and enjoyed our visit thoroughly; loved the super museum,” he said. The couple were thrilled to enter the ground through the same tunnel that the United players use to hit the turf.



“I don’t play football much, but follow it on television. I don’t know much about Mohun Bagan or East Bengal either, but I once went to Yuba Bharati Krirangan [Salt Lake Stadium], which is also a huge ground,” said Suryakumar, recalling a visit there for a commercial shoot. And while on the forthcoming visit to the West Indies, he has been advised to visit batting legend Brian Lara’s residence, which is on a Trinidad hilltop.