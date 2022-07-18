Fake news: Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is not re-joining Sporting CP!

Ronaldo, in response to a post from Sport tv Portugal that linked him with Sporting CP, said "fake news"

Rumors about a transfer have been rife in recent times regarding Manchester United's star player Cristiano Ronaldo. One such rumour linked Ronaldo with his boyhood club Sporting CP. However, the Portuguese superstar took it upon himself to shut down the rumour.

Following Manchester United's disappointing season, there were talks of Ronaldo being frustrated and looking for a way out, possibly to a club that can help him win more silverware before he hangs up his boots.

Ronaldo, in response to a post from Sport tv Portugal that linked him with Sporting CP, said "fake."

Despite shutting down this particular rumour, it's unlikely that rumours linking him to other clubs would cease. Such is the nature of the transfer window, but it is something that Cristiano would be used to by now.

Assuming he stays at Old Trafford, the new manager Erik ten Hag would expect Ronaldo to lead from the front. He's expected to be the team's primary goal scorer, just as he was last year. Without his goals, United may not even have made it to the Europa League.

With new signings like Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, optimistic United fans may believe that they have an outside chance of winning the title if a lot of things go their way.