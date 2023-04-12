Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead ICC T20 batter rankings despite lean patch

Suryakumar Yadav is leading the chart with 906 rating points ahead of Pakistan duo of Mohammed Rizwan (811 points) and skipper Babar Azam (755), South Africa's Aiden Markram (748) and Devon Conway of New Zealand (745)

Suryakumar Yadav

‘What's gone wrong with SKY?’ - wasn't the question most expected themselves to ask at the start of India's bilateral ODI series against Australia, especially after a heavy backing from all veterans and experts for Team India’s flamboyant batter to live up to the expectations. However, his dismal form had come under a lot of scrutiny after the 32-year-old registered three successive golden ducks against Australia. It is no different in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the right-hander has considerably failed to show promise with the bat. He has scores of 15, 1 and 0 in Mumbai Indians' first three games.

Despite slump in his form, Surya continued to top the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings released on Wednesday. He is leading the chart with 906 rating points ahead of Pakistan duo of Mohammed Rizwan (811 points) and skipper Babar Azam (755), South Africa's Aiden Markram (748) and Devon Conway of New Zealand (745). Virat Kohli, meanwhile, remained static at the 15th spot.

Babar, who jumped places to third spot, will get further opportunity to make gains on Suryakumar when Pakistan commence their five-game T20I series against New Zealand on Saturday.

A host of New Zealand and Sri Lanka stars who did feature in the recently-concluded T20I series were rewarded for their performances, with young spinner Maheesh Theekshana the biggest eye-catcher as the 22-year-old rose to a career-high rating and equal fifth-place on the rankings for bowlers.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is leading the T20 bowlers chart ahead of compatriot Fazalhaq Farooqi, Australian Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka. No Indian features in top 10 bowlers list.

The experienced right-handed batter Mushfiqur Rahim moved up five places to 17th on the Test batters' chart after scores of 126 and 51 not out, while the spin duo of Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan were rewarded in the list for bowlers.

