Suryakumar Yadav retains top spot in ICC T20I rankings

That performance helped him achieve a career-best rating of 869 points

Suryakumar Yadav

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has retained his top position in the ICC men’s T20I batting rankings issued on Wednesday, following his stellar performance in the just-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

Suryakumar became the No.1 T20I batter after a superb showing in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, where he smashed three fifties in five innings. That performance helped him achieve a career-best rating of 869 points.

Also read: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav named in "Most Valued Team" of 2022 T20 World Cup

Although his rating dropped to 859 after his dismissal for just 14 in the semi-final against England, Suryakumar has managed to hold on to his position at the top.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever