Suryakumar Yadav retains top spot in ICC T20I rankings

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Dubai
Suryakumar Yadav


India batter Suryakumar Yadav has retained his top position in the ICC men’s T20I batting rankings issued on Wednesday, following his stellar performance in the just-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. 


Suryakumar became the No.1 T20I batter after a superb showing in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, where he smashed three fifties in five innings. That performance helped him achieve a career-best rating of 869 points.



Although his rating dropped to 859 after his dismissal for just 14 in the semi-final against England, Suryakumar has managed to hold on to his position at the top.

