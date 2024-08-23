Sussex relieves Pujara after signing Hughes

Pujara played the first seven Championship matches before Hughes’s arrival

Cheteshwar Pujara. Pic/AFP

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will not return to Sussex for next year’s County Championship after the English club side opted to relieve him to retain the services of Australian Daniel Hughes. Pujara played the first seven Championship matches before Hughes’s arrival.

