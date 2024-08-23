Breaking News
Sussex relieves Pujara after signing Hughes

Sussex relieves Pujara after signing Hughes

Updated on: 23 August,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Pujara played the first seven Championship matches before Hughes’s arrival

Sussex relieves Pujara after signing Hughes

Cheteshwar Pujara. Pic/AFP

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will not return to Sussex for next year’s County Championship after the English club side opted to relieve him to retain the services of Australian Daniel Hughes. Pujara played the first seven Championship matches before Hughes’s arrival.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.


