Spinners Minnu, Priya help India 'A' take command v Oz 'A'

Spinners Minnu, Priya help India ‘A’ take command v Oz ‘A’

Updated on: 23 August,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Gold Coast (Australia)
PTI |

Top

Skipper and off-spinner Minnu (5-58) and rookie leg-spinner Priya (4-58) put the Australian batting unit in a tailspin as they lost all the 10 wickets to the visiting slow bowlers. India ‘A’ reached to a strong 100-2 at stumps and they trail by 112 runs

Spinners Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra shared nine wickets between them as India ‘A’ bundled out Australia ‘A’ for a paltry 212 to gain a massive upper hand on Day One of the four-day one-off women’s unofficial Test here on Thursday.


Also Read: Green ready to contribute more with ball in Test series v India



Skipper and off-spinner Minnu (5-58) and rookie leg-spinner Priya (4-58) put the Australian batting unit in a tailspin as they lost all the 10 wickets to the visiting slow bowlers. India ‘A’ reached to a strong 100-2 at stumps and they trail by 112 runs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

