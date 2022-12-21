SVIS fight back after 166 all out

Swami Vivekanand elected to bat, but they were troubled by medium pacer Kartik Kumar, who claimed four wickets. Left-arm spinner Saad Khan struck three blows

Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivali) were shot out for just 166 in 45.3 overs by Al Barkaat MMI English (Kurla) in the Under-16 126th Harris Shield final. But their tormentors were also in trouble, ending the day with 85-5 in 28 overs.

Swami Vivekanand elected to bat, but they were troubled by medium pacer Kartik Kumar, who claimed four wickets. Left-arm spinner Saad Khan struck three blows.

Leg-spinner Sachit Kadam (3-28) led the fightback for Swami Vivekanand while Al Barkaat’s Agneya Aadi stood firm with an unbeaten 35 towards the end of the opening day of the three-day final.

Brief scores

SVIS 166 all out (Khitij Pal 44, Kartik Kumar 4-39, Saad Khan 3-37) versus Al Barkaat MMI 85-5 (Agneya Aadi batting 35, Sachit Kadam 3-28)

