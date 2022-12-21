Breaking News
SVIS fight back after 166 all out

Updated on: 21 December,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Swami Vivekanand elected to bat, but they were troubled by medium pacer Kartik Kumar, who claimed four wickets. Left-arm spinner Saad Khan struck three blows

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivali) were shot out for just 166 in 45.3 overs by  Al Barkaat MMI English (Kurla) in the Under-16 126th Harris Shield final. But their tormentors were also in trouble, ending the day with 85-5 in 28 overs.


Swami Vivekanand elected to bat, but they were troubled by medium pacer Kartik Kumar, who claimed four wickets. Left-arm spinner Saad Khan struck three blows.



Leg-spinner Sachit Kadam (3-28) led the fightback for Swami Vivekanand while Al Barkaat’s Agneya Aadi stood firm with an unbeaten 35 towards the end of the opening day of the three-day final. 


Also Read: Swayam Sail hits ton in Harris Shield

Brief scores

SVIS 166 all out (Khitij Pal 44, Kartik Kumar 4-39, Saad Khan 3-37) versus Al Barkaat MMI 85-5 (Agneya Aadi batting 35, Sachit Kadam 3-28)

harris shield cricket news sports news

