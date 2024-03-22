Breaking News
T20 WC stars can boost cricket in US: Plunkett

Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

They are so massive around the world. People in America don’t realise that more people watch India v Pakistan than the [NFL] Super Bowl, which is crazy,” Plunkett told AFP on a video call from Philadelphia

T20 WC stars can boost cricket in US: Plunkett

Liam Plunket

England World Cup winner Liam Plunkett says cricket superstars such as Virat Kohli and Babar Azam can help bolster the game in the United States when it hosts the T20 World Cup. 


The T20 showpiece, which starts on June 1, is being jointly staged by the United States and the West Indies. “I said to someone, ‘If you had Babar Azam and Virat Kohli stood next to [NBA star] LeBron James, the queues for the cricketers would be just as long if not longer’. They are so massive around the world. People in America don’t realise that more people watch India v Pakistan than the [NFL] Super Bowl, which is crazy,” Plunkett told AFP on a video call from Philadelphia.


virat kohli Babar Azam T20 World Cup 2024 t20 world cup cricket news sports news
