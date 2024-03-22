They are so massive around the world. People in America don’t realise that more people watch India v Pakistan than the [NFL] Super Bowl, which is crazy,” Plunkett told AFP on a video call from Philadelphia

Liam Plunket

Listen to this article T20 WC stars can boost cricket in US: Plunkett x 00:00

England World Cup winner Liam Plunkett says cricket superstars such as Virat Kohli and Babar Azam can help bolster the game in the United States when it hosts the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: De Silva, Mendis tons put Sri Lanka in control

ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 showpiece, which starts on June 1, is being jointly staged by the United States and the West Indies. “I said to someone, ‘If you had Babar Azam and Virat Kohli stood next to [NBA star] LeBron James, the queues for the cricketers would be just as long if not longer’. They are so massive around the world. People in America don’t realise that more people watch India v Pakistan than the [NFL] Super Bowl, which is crazy,” Plunkett told AFP on a video call from Philadelphia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever