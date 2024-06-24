T20 World Cup 2024: AB De Villiers congratulates SA after win vs WI

With the win over West Indies, South Africa ended their Super 8 campaign with three wins. On the other hand, England has also qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. The hosts of the marquee event, West Indies have been eliminated from the race with just one victory from three matches in the Super 8 stage

AB De Villiers (Pic: File Pic)

South Africa defeated West Indies in their Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. With this, the side qualified for the semi-finals of the marquee event. Following the win, former cricketer AB De Villiers took to social media and congratulated the South African team for securing the semi-final berth.

Speedsters Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada delivered exceptional spells to help South Africa register their seventh consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2024. With a three-wicket win over the West Indies, the side managed to secure the semi-final berth of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Proteas! 7 in a row, and off to the semis. Well done guys," AB De Villiers wrote on X.

Proteas! 7 in a row and off to the semi’s. Well done guys👌 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 24, 2024

With the win over West Indies, South Africa ended their Super 8 campaign with three wins. On the other hand, England has also qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. The hosts of the marquee event, West Indies have been eliminated from the race with just one victory from three matches in the Super 8 stage.

In the T20 World Cup 2024 match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies was reduced to 5/2, but an 81-run stand between Kyle Mayers (35 in 34 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Roston Chase (52 in 42 balls, with three fours and two sixes) brought them back in the game. However, Proteas bowlers kept striking at regular intervals after this partnership, restricting WI to 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen, skipper Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 136 runs, SA lost two wickets early. Due to an interruption of action by rain, the Proteas were given a new target of 123 runs in 17 overs. At one point, the match was 50-50, with SA at 110/7 in 15.2 overs, despite crucial knocks from Tristan Stubbs (29 in 27 balls, with four boundaries) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 in 10 balls, with three fours and a six). However, Jansen (21*) and Rabada (5*) found boundaries at crucial stages, finishing the chase with five balls and three wickets in hand.

Chase (3/12) was the pick of the bowlers for WI. Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell also got two wickets.

