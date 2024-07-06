The airport reverberated with the resonant beats of the dhol and the infectious energy of bhangra troupes, setting a jubilant tone as Arshdeep stepped off the plane

Arshdeep Singh being welcomed by fans and family (Pic: Punjab Kings)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | Arshdeep Singh receives rousing welcome upon return at Chandigarh airport: Watch x 00:00

After leading India's pace attack to victory in the triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, Arshdeep Singh touched down at Chandigarh International Airport on a vibrant Saturday afternoon.

The airport reverberated with the resonant beats of the dhol and the infectious energy of bhangra troupes, setting a jubilant tone as Arshdeep stepped off the plane. Fans had gathered in droves, their cheers echoing through the terminal as they eagerly awaited the arrival of their hero.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family members, equally elated, joined the festivities with spirited bhangra dances alongside the fans. Amidst the joyous chaos, Arshdeep expressed his feelings upon touching home ground, "I am overwhelmed with happiness. Spending time with my family is my top priority now."

Arshdeep's cricketing prowess had shone brightly throughout the tournament. As a left-arm fast bowler, he emerged as the joint-leading wicket-taker with 17 dismissals, tying with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Faaroqi in the T20 World Cup 2024. His feat also marked him as the bowler with the joint-highest wicket tally in a single T20 World Cup edition, a testament to his skill and consistency on the field.

Also Read: Policed to perfection

The pinnacle of Arshdeep's performance came in the final showdown against South Africa, where his strategic brilliance was on full display. In the crucial penultimate over, he conceded a mere four runs, turning the tide decisively in India's favor. With figures of 2/20 by the end of the match, Arshdeep played a pivotal role in securing India's historic victory.

As Arshdeep basked in the adulation of fans and the embrace of his loved ones, the scene at Chandigarh International Airport symbolized more than just a victorious return. It was a celebration of dedication, skill, and the unyielding spirit that defines cricketing excellence. For Arshdeep, it marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career—a chapter etched in the annals of Indian cricket history.

(With agency inputs)