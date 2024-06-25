Afghanistan captain and lead spinner Rashid Khan played a crucial role in the victory by delivering a match-winning spell. India had made Australia's qualification more difficult by defeating them just hours earlier in Saint Lucia. Afghanistan was placed second following their surprising victory over Australia a few days previously

Rashid Khan, Rohit Sharma (Pic: Instagram/rashid.khan19)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | "Bambai se aaya mera dost", says Rashid Khan x 00:00

Rashid Khan and Co. defeated Bangladesh in the Super 8 match to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan won the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh by eight runs using the DLS method. With this victory, Afghanistan eliminated Australia from the qualification race for the semi-final spot. After impressive triumphs over T20I cricket giants such as New Zealand and Australia during the same T20 World Cup run, Rashid's Afghanistan made it to the last four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: OTD: 83 team and the historic win

Afghanistan captain and lead spinner Rashid Khan played a crucial role in the victory by delivering a match-winning spell. He took to Instagram to share a photo with Indian captain Rohit Sharma which read "Bambai se aaya mera dost." Taking to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

Following the T20 World Cup 2024 match, Rashid posted that image by indicating to Rohit Sharma, who is from Mumbai, and how India and Afghanistan collaborated to remove Australia.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs in their final Super 8s match to eliminate Australia and become the second team, after India, to reach the elimination stage from Group 1. This is the first time Afghanistan has reached the semifinals of a global tournament.

India had made Australia's qualification more difficult by defeating them just hours earlier in Saint Lucia. Afghanistan was placed second following their surprising victory over Australia a few days previously.

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2024 match that Afghanistan will always remember, Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq led the Afghan bowling attack and helped their side defend the given target of 115. The second inning of the match was reduced to 19 overs, and the target was 114 runs after Rain played a spoilsport in the second inning.

After the defeat, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are also out of the tournament. The Aussies ended up in third place in the Group 1 table of the Super Eights with just two points.

Afghanistan booked their place in the final four when they overcame Bangladesh's fight in the final game of the Super Eights in St Vincent. After scoring 115/5 in the first innings, Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 105 in a rain-affected game, securing an 8-run win (DLS method).

(With ANI Inputs)