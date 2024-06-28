Both teams are determined to end their prolonged quests for glory in this shortest format of the game

Aiden Markram, Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

India and South Africa, both unbeaten throughout nearly a month of cricket spanning the USA and the Caribbean, will engage in a fiery showdown at the historic Kensington Oval on Saturday in the eagerly awaited T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Both teams are determined to end their prolonged quests for glory in this shortest format of the game. The tournament, which has witnessed a mix of quality, entertainment, and varying attendances, has culminated in a showdown between arguably the two strongest contenders.

India asserted their dominance with a commanding 68-run victory over defending champions England in Guyana, setting the stage for their appearance in the final. Meanwhile, South Africa secured their spot after a convincing nine-wicket triumph over Afghanistan in Trinidad, marking their first senior men's final appearance since claiming the inaugural Champions Trophy in Bangladesh back in 1998.

Over the years, South Africa has grappled with the label of 'chokers,' a tag often attributed to their inability to convert promising campaigns into championship victories. Skipper Aiden Markram, reflecting on their journey, emphasized the team's focused approach and individual motivations. "We haven't spoken about it to be honest. I think it's a personal and individual motivation that you get to a final; to earn the opportunity to hopefully lift the trophy," he remarked after the win over the Afghans. "So you reflect back to five months ago we couldn't get over the line in that semi-final and you look at (here) a few things went our way. We managed to win the game and we found ourselves in the final."

South Africa's flawless campaign included topping Group D with a perfect record and triumphs in all three Super Eight encounters, which included wins over formidable opponents like England and co-hosts West Indies and the USA. Markram highlighted the team's belief in their ability to compete at the highest level and expressed confidence in their preparation leading up to the final.

On the other hand, India enters the final determined to erase the bitter memory of their loss to Australia in the 50-over World Cup final on home soil just last year. Despite India's pivotal role in T20 cricket, exemplified by the immensely successful Indian Premier League, their lone T20 World Cup triumph dates back 17 years. The Champions Trophy victory in 2013 remains their last major title.

Captain Rohit Sharma underscored India's composed demeanor throughout the tournament, attributing their success to maintaining calm under pressure. "We've approached each game with composure, making wise decisions," Rohit affirmed. India's spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, played pivotal roles in dismantling England's batting lineup in the semifinals, each claiming three wickets. Additionally, the team boasts Jasprit Bumrah, one of the most lethal fast bowlers in T20 cricket.

Rohit, along with fellow opener Virat Kohli, both seasoned campaigners in international cricket, are eager to seize the opportunity for glory, possibly in their final appearance in such a prestigious tournament. While Rohit has been the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 248 runs, Kohli seeks to make a significant impact after a relatively subdued performance thus far.

The atmosphere at Kensington Oval, steeped in the rich history of West Indies cricket, promises to be electric, with a sizable contingent of passionate Indian supporters expected to add fervor to the occasion. As both teams prepare to write a new chapter in their cricketing legacies, the final presents an opportunity for redemption, celebration, and the fulfillment of long-held aspirations.

