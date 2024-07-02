In nine T20 World Cup 2024 matches, David Miller scored 169 runs with an average of 28.16 and a half-century. His best score was unbeaten 59 runs and he batted with a strike rate of 102.42. Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024

David Warner (Pic: File Pic)

T20 World Cup 2024: David Miller opens up on final loss vs India

South Africa's David Miller opened up on the T20 World Cup 2024 final loss against India by saying, it's a "tough pill to swallow."

An exceptional show with the ball by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya and stellar knocks from Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought. They lifted the T20 World Cup for the second time since its inaugural season in 2007.

In the last over, David Miller known to deliver match-winning knocks attempted to hit a six when 16 runs were needed in six balls. However, the ball fell in the hands of Suryakumar Yadav as the veteran took the catch to completely turn the match in India's favour.

Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Miller wrote, "I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don't explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit. This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar."

In nine T20 World Cup 2024 matches, David Miller scored 169 runs with an average of 28.16 and a half-century. His best score was unbeaten 59 runs and he batted with a strike rate of 102.42.

In the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik Pandya (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat Kohli secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

(With ANI Inputs)