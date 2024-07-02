T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli misses out on ICC's team of the tournament

In his new role as an opener, Kohli had an underwhelming World Cup before rising to the occasion in the big final

The International Cricket Council has picked six Indians in its ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the just-concluded T20 World Cup, but there was no place for star batter Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning 59-ball 76. in the final against South Africa.

India pipped South Africa by seven runs in a sensational comeback in the death overs to win their second T20 World Cup title after 17 years.

The ICC XI featured Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

The chosen ones by cricket’s top body

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh (all India); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

(all Afghanistan); Marcus Stoinis (Australia) and Nicholas Pooran (West Indies); 12th man: Anrich Nortje. (SA)

