T20 World Cup 2024 | "Great team to lead": Mitchell Marsh on captaining Australia

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the Australian cricket team is having a great run. Following that, captain Mitchell Marsh said that he is loving to lead the side and also stated that it has a lot of experience in its ranks.

In the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, Australia registered a victory over Bangladesh.

"I'm loving it (on captaincy), great team to lead, great group filled with experience, the support staff have been excellent and the families are here as well. Have another game tomorrow and we're looking forward to it," Marsh said in a post-match presentation.

Entering the clash, both, Australia and Bangladesh were eyeing to start their Super 8 campaign of the T20 World Cup 2024 on a positive note, but at the end of the day, Aussies came victorious. The victory saw a hattrick, a fiery 50-run knock and too many rain interruptions. Following the weather conditions, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia was finally announced as the winner through the DLS method.

"It was an exciting bowling performance with everyone chipping in. This is a very good playing XI, we spoke before the start to have the team to take us deep into the tournament and have a team based on the conditions and it's going well," said the Australia captain.

Talking about the match, David Warner's fifty and Pat Cummins' hattrick were the highlights of Australia's victory in the rain-curtailed T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh.

Opted to bowl first, Marsh's team held Bangladesh to a below-par 140-run total with Cummins claiming his first T20I hat-trick and becoming only the second Australian after Brett Lee to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup.

In the chase, David Warner and Travis Head dominated Bangladesh, scoring 59 runs in the opening six overs of the game, following which rain played hide and seek. Australia batted next, reaching 100/2 in 11.2 overs before the match was called off.

The win propelled Australia to the top of Group 1 surpassing India on net run rate, and now the Aussies will meet Afghanistan on June 22.

