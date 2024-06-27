No doubt that will happen. Whether it’s going to be this week, that remains to be seen

South Africa coach Rob Walter

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | "Haven’t played our best game yet", says SA coach Rob Walter x 00:00

Asserting that their best is yet to come, South Africa coach Rob Walter said the team is not bogged down by near misses of the past and will “take confidence” from its performance in crunch moments on the way to the ongoing T20 World Cup semi-finals.

In the first semi-final of the tournament here on Thursday, perennial dark horses South Africa will take on an Afghanistan team that have caused a flutter with its heroics in the tournament, the highlight of which has been the sensational win over heavyweights Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Golf is in safe hands with Kaps as head of PGTI

In the pre-match press conference, Walter was asked if this could be South Africa’s time after having battled their way past tricky opponents in testing conditions over the last few weeks. “Definitely it’s always great to dream and I think everyone in South Africa dreams of the time when a trophy gets lifted. No doubt that will happen. Whether it’s going to be this week, that remains to be seen.

“We’re just going to try and play the best game of cricket that we can. And we still haven’t played our best game yet,” Walter told reporters. South Africa’s success in prevailing in tricky situations, their Achilles Heel in the past, bodes well for the side chasing a maiden World Cup title triumph. “From the closeness point of view, yeah, we’ve managed to get over the line in quite a number of close games in the lead up to the semi-final, which has been great for us.

“We’ve potentially missed out on a few of those moments in the past, and this time around we managed to get over the line. So, we certainly take confidence out of that. We still want to play our best cricket in the key moments of the game tomorrow,” Walter added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever