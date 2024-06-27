Breaking News
NEET-UG row: Surgeon under scanner for alleged scorecard discrepancy
Mumbai: Central Railway commuters unite, petition for improved AC local train services
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Borivli doesn’t have to grill and bear it any more
Mumbai: Teen gang-raped by boyfriend’s friends during outing to Gorai
Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > T20 World Cup 2024 Havent played our best game yet says SA coach Rob Walter

T20 World Cup 2024 | "Haven’t played our best game yet", says SA coach Rob Walter

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Trinidad
PTI |

Top

No doubt that will happen. Whether it’s going to be this week, that remains to be seen

T20 World Cup 2024 |

South Africa coach Rob Walter

Listen to this article
T20 World Cup 2024 | "Haven’t played our best game yet", says SA coach Rob Walter
x
00:00

Asserting that their best is yet to come, South Africa coach Rob Walter said the team is not bogged down by near misses of the past and will “take confidence” from its performance in crunch moments on the way to the ongoing T20 World Cup semi-finals.


In the first semi-final of the tournament here on Thursday, perennial dark horses South Africa will take on an Afghanistan team that have caused a flutter with its heroics in the tournament, the highlight of which has been the sensational win over heavyweights Australia.


Also Read: Golf is in safe hands with Kaps as head of PGTI


In the pre-match press conference, Walter was asked if this could be South Africa’s time after having battled their way past tricky opponents in testing conditions over the last few weeks. “Definitely it’s always great to dream and I think everyone in South Africa dreams of the time when a trophy gets lifted. No doubt that will happen. Whether it’s going to be this week, that remains to be seen.

“We’re just going to try and play the best game of cricket that we can. And we still haven’t played our best game yet,” Walter told reporters. South Africa’s success in prevailing in tricky situations, their Achilles Heel in the past, bodes well for the side chasing a maiden World Cup title triumph. “From the closeness point of view, yeah, we’ve managed to get over the line in quite a number of close games in the lead up to the semi-final, which has been great for us.

“We’ve potentially missed out on a few of those moments in the past, and this time around we managed to get over the line. So, we certainly take confidence out of that. We still want to play our best cricket in the key moments of the game tomorrow,” Walter added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south africa t20 world cup T20 World Cup 2024 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK