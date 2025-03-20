T20’s pace has reached a point where we could score 300, says Gill

“The pace of the game has reached a point where it feels like we could score 300 in a match. Last year, we came very close on a few occasions
Ahead of the start of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill believes the pace of the game has reached a point where a score of 300 is a possibility for a batting team to achieve in the match.
IPL 2024 was a season where batting records touched new highs, like Punjab Kings chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders or Sunrisers Hyderabad posting the tournament’s highest total of 287-3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as making 125-0, the highest-ever Powerplay score in the competition against Delhi Capitals.
“The pace of the game has reached a point where it feels like we could score 300 in a match. Last year, we came very close on a few occasions. The Impact Player rule adds excitement and makes the IPL even more entertaining. One of the best aspects of the IPL is that every day, a new player emerges as a star,” Gill said.
