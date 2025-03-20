T20’s pace has reached a point where we could score 300, says Gill

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 March,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

“The pace of the game has reached a point where it feels like we could score 300 in a match. Last year, we came very close on a few occasions

Shubman Gill

Ahead of the start of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill believes the pace of the game has reached a point where a score of 300 is a possibility for a batting team to achieve in the match.


IPL 2024 was a season where batting records touched new highs, like Punjab Kings chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders or Sunrisers Hyderabad posting the tournament’s highest total of 287-3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as making 125-0, the highest-ever Powerplay score in the competition against Delhi Capitals.


“The pace of the game has reached a point where it feels like we could score 300 in a match. Last year, we came very close on a few occasions. The Impact Player rule adds excitement and makes the IPL even more entertaining. One of the best aspects of the IPL is that every day, a new player emerges as a star,” Gill said.

