Surya to lead MI in IPL-18 opener against Chennai Super Kings

Updated on: 20 March,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

“Surya, obviously, leads India [in T20Is] as well. When I’m not there, he is the ideal choice [to lead MI] in this format,” Pandya said during MI’s pre-season press conference on at a city hotel on Wednesday

Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/AFP

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL-18 opening game versus Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on March 23 as regular captain Hardik Pandya has been banned for this fixture due to a slow over-rate offence during the team’s last game of IPL 2024, where he was also fined Rs 30 lakh.


“Surya, obviously, leads India [in T20Is] as well. When I’m not there, he is the ideal choice [to lead MI] in this format,” Pandya said during MI’s pre-season press conference on at a city hotel on Wednesday. 


MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said: “We have been officially communicated that he [Pandya] has to miss [the first game].”

