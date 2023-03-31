Tata IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign this fast bowler as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

On Friday the team management announced Sandeep Warrier, a right arm fast bowler, as replacement for Bumrah

Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah.Pic/AFP

The Mumbai Indians have signed a replacement for star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the Indian Premier League 2023.

Sandeep, who debuted for India in 2021, is an experienced player in the domestic circuit having played over 200 games with 69 of them in T20 format, taking 362 wickets in his career so far across formats.

Sandeep will join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the team’s first game of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.