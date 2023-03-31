Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tata IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians sign this fast bowler as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

Tata IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign this fast bowler as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

Updated on: 31 March,2023 03:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Friday the team management announced Sandeep Warrier, a right arm fast bowler, as replacement for Bumrah

Tata IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign this fast bowler as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah.Pic/AFP


The Mumbai Indians have signed a replacement for star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the Indian Premier League 2023.


On Friday the team management announced Sandeep Warrier, a right arm fast bowler, as replacement for Bumrah.



Sandeep, who debuted for India in 2021, is an experienced player in the domestic circuit having played over 200 games with 69 of them in T20 format, taking 362 wickets in his career so far across formats.


Also read: Virat Kohli hits the nets ahead of IPL 2023 campaign opener against Mumbai Indians

Sandeep will join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the team’s first game of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

jasprit bumrah mumbai indians sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK