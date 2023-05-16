TATA IPL 2023 Playoff tickets booking: Check ticket prices and where to buy them online?

As the league stage concludes on May 21, the four teams will travel to the two cities, where the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at Chepauk on May 23 and 24, while the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad, will conduct the Qualifier 2 and the Final on May 26 and 28

IPL 2023 (Pic: PTI)

There are overall 15 matches left to be played in the league stage, but we are still not sure what the final complexion of the IPL 2023 playoffs will look like. Defending champions Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a place in the play-offs of the ongoing edition with a convincing 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

After 62 games over the past 50 days, Gujarat Giants are seated atop the table with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians trailing them at second and third respectively. While Lucknow Super Giants are ahead in the race with 13 points, the battle for the fourth spot continues to intensify with four teams sharing 12 points, i.e., Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals meanwhile, have been eliminated.

As the league stage concludes on May 21, the four teams will travel to the two cities, where the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at Chepauk on May 23 and 24, while the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad, will conduct the Qualifier 2 and the Final on May 26 and 28. As things stand, one team is sure to top the group stage, another is sure to finish either sole second or joint second and five are definitely out of the play-offs, leaving three teams contending for the remaining two slots.

The spectators can buy the IPL 2023 playoff tickets through the online portal or app as no tickets will be sold offline. The BCCI are yet to release the tickets for the playoffs, however, the tickets will be on sale tentatively on or after May 17.

All the tickets for IPL 2023 playoffs are expected to be available on the BookMyShow app and website. However, it is noteworthy that the online ticket facility as of now is only for the playoff matches to be held in Chennai, and not for Ahmedabad.