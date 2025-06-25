The legendary all-rounder became a friend of Doshi’s in later years. During his English summers, Doshi befriended Mick Jagger and his Rolling Stones group members

The late Dilip Doshi (standing 4th from left) greets a friend at the Oval as Mick Jagger is keen on what’s happening in the 2023 Ashes Test

Listen to this article Spin star had big stars as friends x 00:00

The late Dilip Doshi first had famous people around him when he played against West Indies in the English summer of 1973. Doshi was then playing for Nottinghamshire, his first English county after Warwickshire. Sir Garfield Sobers didn’t play that June 30-July 3, 1973 game, but he was part of the West Indies squad.

The legendary all-rounder became a friend of Doshi’s in later years. During his English summers, Doshi befriended Mick Jagger and his Rolling Stones group members.

Doshi’s cricketing friends knew about his proximity to the Stones. In Spin Punch, Doshi used an image of himself, England fast bowling great Bob Willis, Jagger and drummer Charlie Watts watching the 1984 England vs West Indies Test at Lord’s.

Ian Chappell, a Rolling Stones fan, told mid-day yesterday that he accompanied Doshi to a Rolling Stones concert in London a few years ago. “A sad day — Dilip was a good guy,” added the ex-Australia skipper.

Meanwhile, Greg Chappell was sad too. “He was a fine man, a very good friend and was one of the best left arm spinners against whom I played. May he rest in peace.”