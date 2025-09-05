Despite the absence of a sponsor for the Asia Cup, the BCCI is optimistic about the financial prospects under the new model. If the revised rates attract competitive bids, the board stands to earn well over Rs 400 crore in sponsorship revenue, with the final figure likely to exceed initial estimates depending on the market response

Citing the new legal framework, the BCCI has now invited fresh bids for the Indian team’s title sponsorship rights (Pic: PTI)

According to a Cricbuzz report, the revised figures stand at Rs 3.5 crore for each match in bilateral series and Rs 1.5 crore for games in multilateral tournaments. These new rates will be applicable to competitions sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Citing industry sources, the report revealed that the revised sponsorship amounts mark a marginal increase from the previous figures, Rs 3.17 crore for bilateral matches and Rs 1.12 crore for multilateral fixtures.

In a significant development following the exit of Dream11 as the Indian cricket team’s jersey sponsor, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revised its sponsorship fee structure, raising the per-match value for future sponsors.

In a significant development following the exit of Dream11 as the Indian cricket team’s jersey sponsor, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revised its sponsorship fee structure, raising the per-match value for future sponsors.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the revised figures stand at Rs 3.5 crore for each match in bilateral series and Rs 1.5 crore for games in multilateral tournaments. These new rates will be applicable to competitions sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Citing industry sources, the report revealed that the revised sponsorship amounts mark a marginal increase from the previous figures, Rs 3.17 crore for bilateral matches and Rs 1.12 crore for multilateral fixtures.

The upward revision follows the termination of Dream11’s association with the national team, a fallout of the Indian government's recent legislation, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The Act explicitly prohibits companies from offering or advertising real money gaming services, leading Dream11 to shut down its real money offerings. Subsequently, the BCCI was compelled to cancel its sponsorship contract with the fantasy sports platform.

Citing the new legal framework, the BCCI has now invited fresh bids for the Indian team’s title sponsorship rights. However, in line with the government directive, companies involved in real money gaming or cryptocurrency trading have been barred from participating in the bidding process. This restriction significantly narrows the field for potential sponsors.

As per the board’s announcement, the revised sponsorship model will come into effect only after the conclusion of the upcoming Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the UAE. With the bid submission deadline set for September 16, the Indian team is expected to compete in the continental tournament without a jersey sponsor.

Despite the absence of a sponsor for the Asia Cup, the BCCI is optimistic about the financial prospects under the new model. If the revised rates attract competitive bids, the board stands to earn well over Rs 400 crore in sponsorship revenue, with the final figure likely to exceed initial estimates depending on the market response.

The recent Dream11 episode highlights the growing influence of government regulation on sports sponsorship, particularly in areas involving online gaming and digital finance. The BCCI’s prompt move to realign its sponsorship strategy reflects its intent to comply with legal norms while maintaining the commercial value of Indian cricket.

(With PTI inputs)