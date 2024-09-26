"Team India looks excellent, but Australia pose a significant challenge": Poonam Yadav

While she has shown confidence in the pacers, given the pitch’s bounce, she may also consider using Asha Shobana, a wrist-spinner,” she added

Poonam Yadav

As the Women’s T20 World Cup draws near, spinner Poonam Yadav shared her thoughts on the Indian women’s team preparations and potential ahead of the tournament. She delved into India’s team composition, their group stage opponents, and what she believes will be key to their success.

“I think Australia and India from our group will advance to the next stage, with Australia being a formidable opponent. India’s performance in T20Is over the past two years has been impressive, with strong batting, bowling, and fielding. The team combination looks excellent, but Australia will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge,” Poonam told Star Sports.

India’s campaign kicks off on October 4 against New Zealand. “If the dew factor becomes significant, captain Harmanpreet Kaur may opt for a team combination that includes one or two spinners.

While she has shown confidence in the pacers, given the pitch’s bounce, she may also consider using Asha Shobana, a wrist-spinner,” she added.

