Amit Mishra has represented India in 22 Test matches and has claimed 76 wickets. His best bowling figures in the traditional format of the game remain five wickets for 71 runs. He also donned the Indian jersey in ODIs on 36 occasions

Mishra, who has been one of India's most consistent ball tweakers, said that the decision was taken due to repeated injuries and feels that the younger generations should be given an opportunity to rise on the big stage.

Team India's iconic leg-spinner Amit Mishra has announced his retirement from professional cricket after a career of over 25 years.

Team India's iconic leg-spinner Amit Mishra has announced his retirement from professional cricket after a career of over 25 years.

Mishra, who has been one of India's most consistent ball tweakers, said that the decision was taken due to repeated injuries and feels that the younger generations should be given an opportunity to rise on the big stage.

Over the years, he showcased his skills and determination with the ball. From delivering match-winning spells for the "Men in Blue" to being one of the top bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he kept receiving praise from the cricket fraternity.

Speaking about his retirement, Mishra said, "These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this time. I would like to thank the fans whose love and support, whenever and wherever I played, made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I'll treasure for life".

After concluding his playing career, the former spinner intends to be involved with the game, whether through coaching, commentary or guiding young players.

He also spoke about his eagerness to continue his active interaction with the fans through social media websites and YouTube, where he posts analysis and experiences from his cricketing life.

The 42-year-old has represented India in 22 Test matches and has claimed 76 wickets. His best bowling figures in the traditional format of the game remain five wickets for 71 runs.

He also donned the Indian jersey in ODIs on 36 occasions. In those many matches, the Delhi-born cricketer bagged 64 scalps, with the career best figures of six wickets for 48 runs.

He also made 10 T20I appearances for the "Men in Blue" and registered 16 wickets to his name. His best bowling figures in the shortest format of the game are three wickets for 24 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)