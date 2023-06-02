Team India's big crorepati flops at IPL 2023!

IPL-16 has hits but misses too. Here are they…

Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan and Mayank Agarwal

The Indian Premier League is known to throw up instant heroes each year but given the multi-million dollar price tags attached to some of the players, there are quite a few who don't live up to the hype too. mid-day.com brings you three such India players, who went for big bucks, but failed to match their pay with too many wickets or runs.

Shardul Thakur: Rs 10.75 Cr (KKR)

The bowling all-rounder had a very poor IPL 2023, taking just seven wickets in 11 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders. His best bowling figures were 2-23 which came in a thrilling five-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Hyderabad on May 4. With the bat too, Thakur, 31, was unable to score big, having managed just one 50-plus score (68 in KKR's 81-run win against RCB on April 6 at Eden Gardens). An economy rate of 10.48 wasn't anything to be proud of either for a man who has played eight Tests, 35 ODIs and 25 T20Is for his country.

Avesh Khan: Rs 10 Cr (LSG)

Picked up for a massive amount by Lucknow Supergiants, a lot was expected from the pacer, but he under-performed. Khan, 26, figured in just nine matches, taking eight wickets and was then benched, proving that the team could do without his services. Worse still, the No. 11 batter, who has played five ODIs and 15 T20Is for India, was even reprimanded by the match referee for flinging his helmet as he celebrated LSG's one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinaswamy Stadium on April 10.

Mayank Agarwal Rs 8.25 Cr (SRH)

The India Test opener had a forgettable IPL season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, aggregating just 270 runs in the 10 matches at an average of just 27. Agarwal 32, who has played 21 Tests and five ODIs for India, did score a 46-ball 83, but that came in an inconsequential match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 20, long after SRH had failed to make it to the playoffs.