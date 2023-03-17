Teleperformance register thrilling three-run victory

Electing to bowl, Space SC managed to contain the Teleperformance batters to a modest total of 131-7 in 20 overs. Later, Teleperformance managed to restrict Space CC to 128 for 8 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs

Teleperformance DIBS managed to snatch a tense three-run victory over Space Sports Club in a thrilling semi-final of the RCF T20 cricket tournament at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur on Thursday. The highlights of Teleperformance win was skipper Raunaq Sharma half-century (52) and Karan Shah’s all-round efforts 23 runs and 2 wickets for 24 runs.

Electing to bowl, Space SC managed to contain the Teleperformance batters to a modest total of 131-7 in 20 overs. Later, Teleperformance managed to restrict Space CC to 128 for 8 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs.

