Teleperformance register thrilling three-run victory

Updated on: 17 March,2023 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Electing to bowl, Space SC managed to contain the Teleperformance batters to a modest total of 131-7 in 20 overs. Later, Teleperformance managed to restrict Space CC to 128 for 8 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Teleperformance DIBS managed to snatch a tense three-run victory over Space Sports Club in a thrilling semi-final of the RCF T20 cricket tournament at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur on Thursday. The highlights of Teleperformance win was skipper Raunaq Sharma half-century (52)  and Karan Shah’s all-round efforts 23 runs and 2 wickets for 24 runs.


Electing to bowl, Space SC managed to contain the Teleperformance batters to a modest total of 131-7 in 20 overs. Later, Teleperformance managed to restrict Space CC to 128 for 8 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. 



