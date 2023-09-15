Testing times for Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai man Shreyas will be desperate to prove his form and fitness as India take on Bangladesh in the last league match today

Shreyas Iyer during India’s Asia Cup match against Nepal at Pallekele recently. Pic/Getty Images

If there is one player in the Indian team who is undercooked as far as preparation for the World Cup is concerned, it is Shreyas Iyer. He has been battling a back injury for almost five months and even after a successful surgery in London in April, the subsequent rehab at National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bangalore and being declared fit on the eve of the team selection for the Asia Cup as well as World Cup, things are still not very rosy as far as his fitness is concerned.

After playing in two Asia Cup Group matches against Pakistan and Nepal in Pallekele, he suffered a back spasm and missed Super 4s matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo. That was not at all good news for the team management. He was replaced by Rahul just before the toss against Pakistan and when India played Sri Lanka, he did not even come to the ground.

While Iyer has yet to prove his form and fitness, there are two others who have done exceedingly well, coming out of injuries. Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have shown top form in the ongoing Asia Cup, which has the team management breathing easy as there was a big concern over their fitness.

Sweating it out in the nets

Finally, there is some good news concerning Iyer. On the eve of the Bangladesh match, the Mumbai batter attended the morning practice session at the R Premadasa Stadium. After going through warm-up exercises, he first faced a few throw-down deliveries and only when he felt comfortable, he batted almost for an hour in the nets. That was indeed a heartening sign for the team management as he showed no visible discomfort.

With India having qualified for Sunday’s final, there is scope for the team management to play Iyer in the last league match against Bangladesh today. He could replace Ishan Kishan, who is only considered as the second wicketkeeper in the squad as the team management has plans to play Rahul as a wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming World Cup.

The form and fitness of Iyer are crucial for Team India. Thus, he needs to be tested at the earliest as the team for the three-match ODI series against Australia is likely to be announced in a day or two. The selectors have time till September 27 to make changes in the World Cup squad.

Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, at a pre-match media interaction, did not rule out a couple of players being tested in the Bangladesh game. “We have not yet decided on this issue. But yes, since we have qualified for the final, there is an opportunity to try out a couple of players. Whether that will happen and who will get the chance will be known only at the toss on Friday,” Mhambrey said when asked about the playing XI.

Iyer has had very little game-time ever since he suffered a back problem during the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. In that match, he couldn’t come out to bat, with the BCCI saying that he had been sent for scans after he “complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play.” The injury was particularly worrisome for India since back trouble had dogged Iyer even before that; keeping him out of the first Test against Australia, as well as the three-match ODI series against New Zealand that preceded it.

Ultimately, Iyer underwent a successful back surgery in London in April, which meant that the Kolkata Knight Riders captain missed the entire IPL and the World Test Championship final at The Oval, London, in June.

Early dismissal against Pak

On his return to Team India in the Asia Cup, he faced just nine deliveries against Pakistan and perished, playing a pull shot after making 14 runs and did not get to bat against Nepal as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill finished off the chase without getting separated. Thus, it’s the right time to give an opportunity to Iyer to prove his form and fitness.