Tests far above white-ball cricket, says Aussie Starc

The 32-year-old is one of six all-format players in the Australian side

Mitchell Starc

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc reckons the game’s hectic schedule will eventually force him to retire from limited overs formats to extend his red-ball career as Test cricket is “always first.” The 32-year-old is one of six all-format players in the Australian side.

“Tests [are] always first—far above white-ball,” said Starc, whose 4-47 steered Australia to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against England on Saturday. Starc is expected to be a vital cog in the team’s 2023 World Cup plans. He has also indicated a desire to play in the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

