Tests far above white-ball cricket, says Aussie Starc

Updated on: 21 November,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Sydney
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc reckons the game’s hectic schedule will eventually force him to retire from limited overs formats to extend his red-ball career as Test cricket is “always first.” The 32-year-old is one of six all-format players in the Australian side.


“Tests [are] always first—far above white-ball,” said Starc, whose 4-47 steered Australia to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against England on Saturday. Starc is expected to be a vital cog in the team’s 2023 World Cup plans. He has also indicated a desire to play in the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and the USA.


