Breaking News
Four killed, one injured while unloading glass consignment in Pune
Ulhasnagar civic body raids shop, seizes 500 kg of plastic items
MVA to meet on Sep 30 and Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Patole
Teacher, his two brothers held in connection with teenage student's rape
WR to operate four hours block between Goregaon and Malad on Monday night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Thanks for your blessings Musheer after crash

'Thanks for your blessings': Musheer after crash

Updated on: 30 September,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 19-year-old is expected to be out of action for at least three months due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident earlier this week, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai’s matches at the start of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, beginning from October 11

'Thanks for your blessings': Musheer after crash

Musheer Khan

Listen to this article
'Thanks for your blessings': Musheer after crash
x
00:00

Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan said on Sunday that he is doing fine after getting a new life following a car accident on the outskirts of Lucknow.


The 19-year-old is expected to be out of action for at least three months due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident earlier this week, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai’s matches at the start of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, beginning from October 11.


“First of all I want to thank almighty Allah for granting me a new life. I’m fine as of now, and abbu [father] was with me [in the crash], and he’s fine too. I just want to thank all of you for your blessings,” said Musheer in a video posted on his Instagram handle.


Also Read: IPL 2025: MS Dhoni as 'uncapped player'? Internet divided over his future

It is learnt that Musheer was en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh, his hometown, for the Irani Cup beginning on October 1. He was accompanied by his father Naushad Khan, who also suffered minor scratches in the accident that took place on the Purvanchal Expressway after his car hit a divider and overturned.

“First of all, I thank God for granting us this new life, and thank all the people who prayed for us, all our well-wishers, fans, our relatives,” Naushad said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lucknow ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK