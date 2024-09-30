The 19-year-old is expected to be out of action for at least three months due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident earlier this week, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai’s matches at the start of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, beginning from October 11

Musheer Khan

Listen to this article 'Thanks for your blessings': Musheer after crash x 00:00

Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan said on Sunday that he is doing fine after getting a new life following a car accident on the outskirts of Lucknow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 19-year-old is expected to be out of action for at least three months due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident earlier this week, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai’s matches at the start of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, beginning from October 11.

“First of all I want to thank almighty Allah for granting me a new life. I’m fine as of now, and abbu [father] was with me [in the crash], and he’s fine too. I just want to thank all of you for your blessings,” said Musheer in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

Also Read: IPL 2025: MS Dhoni as 'uncapped player'? Internet divided over his future

It is learnt that Musheer was en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh, his hometown, for the Irani Cup beginning on October 1. He was accompanied by his father Naushad Khan, who also suffered minor scratches in the accident that took place on the Purvanchal Expressway after his car hit a divider and overturned.

“First of all, I thank God for granting us this new life, and thank all the people who prayed for us, all our well-wishers, fans, our relatives,” Naushad said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever