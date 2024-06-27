Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Thats no pitch for a semi final Trott

'That’s no pitch for a semi-final': Trott

Updated on: 28 June,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Tarouba (Trinidad)
PTI |

Top

The pitch, which offered lateral seam movement and inconsistent bounce, was a nightmare for batters as Afghanistan were bowled out for 56—the lowest score in a T20 World Cup semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium here

'That’s no pitch for a semi-final': Trott

Captain Rashid Khan and coach Jonathan Trott after Afghanistan’s defeat to South Africa. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
'That’s no pitch for a semi-final': Trott
x
00:00

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott has lambasted the pitch that was used for their T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa here, asserting that it was unfit for a contest of such magnitude.


The pitch, which offered lateral seam movement and inconsistent bounce, was a nightmare for batters as Afghanistan were bowled out for 56—the lowest score in a T20 World Cup semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium here.


Even though South Africa chased down the target in 8.5 overs, their batters too struggled. “I don’t want to get myself into trouble and I don’t want to come across as bitter or it being a case of sour grapes, but that’s not the pitch that you want to have a match, a semi-final of a World Cup on, plain and simple,” Trott said at the post-match press conference.


Also Read: Afghan’s 'Bravo' act

The former England batter said the pitch took batting completely out of the game. “It should be a fair contest. I’m not saying it should be flat completely with no spin and no seam movement, I’m saying you shouldn’t have batsmen worrying about going forward,” he explained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

T20 World Cup 2024 t20 world cup afghanistan south africa Rashid Khan cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK