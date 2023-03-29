Breaking News
The series was about giving youngsters a chance: Shadab khan

Updated on: 29 March,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Sharjah
“The main motive of this series was to give the youngsters a chance, hopefully, they will get confidence from these matches and it will help them in the long run,” said Shadad

Shadab Khan


Stand-in skipper Shadab Khan (28 and 3-13) gave an all-round performance to guide Pakistan to a consolation 66-run win in the third and final T20 international in Sharjah on Monday but Afghanistan take the series 2-1. 


Having lost the first two match by six and seven wickets respectively, Pakistan’s new-look side posted a strong 182-7 in 20 overs before restricting Afghanistan to 116 in 18.4 overs. Opener Saim Ayub led an improved batting show as Pakistan scored 182-7 after their below-par 92-9 and 130-6 in the first two matches. 



Also read: Shadab admits young side were nervous after Pak lose to Afg for 1st time in 11 years


“The main motive of this series was to give the youngsters a chance, hopefully, they will get confidence from these matches and it will help them in the long run,” said Shadab.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

