The series was about giving youngsters a chance: Shadab khan

Stand-in skipper Shadab Khan (28 and 3-13) gave an all-round performance to guide Pakistan to a consolation 66-run win in the third and final T20 international in Sharjah on Monday but Afghanistan take the series 2-1.

Having lost the first two match by six and seven wickets respectively, Pakistan’s new-look side posted a strong 182-7 in 20 overs before restricting Afghanistan to 116 in 18.4 overs. Opener Saim Ayub led an improved batting show as Pakistan scored 182-7 after their below-par 92-9 and 130-6 in the first two matches.

“The main motive of this series was to give the youngsters a chance, hopefully, they will get confidence from these matches and it will help them in the long run,” said Shadab.

