"There comes a time to forge your own identity and for SA20 that moment will come...": AB de Villiers

Speaking exclusively at a media interaction arranged ahead of the Betway SA20, South African legend and SA20 Brand Ambassador AB de Villiers spoke on IPL’s blueprint for success and how it can be administered in the SA20: “I think we can just keep growing with regards to the overseas players. I think that's a large part of the success of the IPL over the years. I've followed the IPL since 2008, and every year, the overseas contingents seem to get stronger and stronger. You get the best players in the world, combined with the best players in India, and that combination makes for great cricket. So, I think for Graeme and his team moving forward, it's just about pushing as hard as they can to get the best quality players here. I think the group of overseas players joining this season is stronger than in seasons one and two, so it’s tracking in the right direction.

I would love to see more Indian players involved. We know Dinesh Karthik will be participating this year, which is fantastic and great for the tournament. Hopefully, the BCCI will allow more Indian players to join in the future and take part in the fun of the SA20.”

Speaking exclusively at a media interaction arranged ahead of the Betway SA20, South African legend and SA20 Brand Ambassador AB de Villiers spoke on which Indian players he would like to see in SA20: ”It would be nice to see some Indian players, especially in the peak form of their careers, come over and play. I know it’s difficult with scheduling, the ICC, and the BCCI. Finding windows for various tournaments is very complicated, and I understand the difficulty in that. But yes, if we can’t get the current players, having some retired Indian players involved would be fantastic. It’s already starting to happen, and ultimately, the goal is to generate interest from fans worldwide. To fully capture the attention of Indian fans, we need to involve Indian players. India is the biggest cricketing nation in the world, and having Indian players participate—even retired ones—would make a huge difference. Some retired players maintain great form for many years after retirement, so having them involved would be exciting. Hopefully, we’ll see more Indian players participating in the future.

If I had to pick, I’d choose all the current players: Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Virat, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav. Imagine SKY playing here—that would be amazing! But if I think about past players, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, or maybe even Irfan Pathan come to mind. Some of these players already participate in Masters Leagues around the world. Who knows, maybe I’ll join them in the near future. Robin Uthappa still plays a lot of cricket, and hopefully, Dinesh Karthik might come and play a few seasons here to finish his career. While getting current players would be ideal, for now, we can keep hoping and dreaming.”

Speaking exclusively at a media interaction arranged ahead of the Betway SA20, South African legend and SA20 Brand Ambassador AB de Villiers spoke on the learnings SA20 can adopt from IPL: “As for learnings from the IPL, the biggest takeaway is to keep going. It’s funny because everyone doubted the IPL in its early years. In 2008, 2009, and maybe even 2010, people were sceptical. It only started gaining serious momentum after that. For SA20, the key is to innovate and improve every season, just like the IPL did. There might be moments where it feels like things are stagnating, but you just have to hold on. Patience is a virtue, and magical things can happen if you stay consistent. Graeme and his team should keep their heads down, focus on innovation, attract crowds, and grab attention globally. It’s especially important to maintain interest in India, the world’s biggest cricketing market. Getting more Indian players involved and drawing Indian fans to South Africa would benefit both the tournament and the country. India and South Africa have a strong relationship, going back to figures like Nelson Mandela and Gandhi. The Friendship Trophy embodies this connection. Building on these ties through cricket would be incredible. The key message is not to give up—to keep pushing harder every season.”

Speaking exclusively at a media interaction arranged ahead of the Betway SA20, South African legend and SA20 Brand Ambassador AB de Villiers spoke on the importance of keeping expectations realistic: “People often get impatient with new tournaments. After just one or two seasons, they expect fireworks. SA20 has had some excellent moments in its first two seasons, and I’m confident Season 3 will be even better. But it’s important to temper expectations and remember that the IPL also grew slowly in its early years. Many doubted it would last beyond five years, and look where it is now. SA20 is at a similar stage to where the IPL was in 2008, 2009, and 2010. There is plenty of room for growth, and the future is bright as long as the effort remains consistent.”

Speaking exclusively at a media interaction arranged ahead of the Betway SA20, South African legend and SA20 Brand Ambassador AB de Villiers spoke on the guidelines set by IPL in making the SA20 a success: “Having the IPL as a reference point is a huge advantage. Graeme has strong connections in India—with the BCCI and IPL management—and can use those to learn from the challenges the IPL faced in its early years. From 2008 to 2013-14, the IPL overcame numerous obstacles, and SA20 can learn from that journey. It’s smart to study the frontrunner and apply those lessons. Many sportspeople do the same; I did it during my playing career, learning from legends like Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, and Adam Gilchrist. There’s no shame in that. Eventually, there comes a time to forge your own identity. For SA20, that moment will likely come in the next few years. It’ll shift from learning from the IPL to carving its own path. In 2008, I reached a point in my career where I transitioned from learning from others to figuring out how to surpass them. I believe SA20 will have a similar trajectory. But for now, it’s important to use the IPL as a guiding light. With patience, persistence, and innovation, the tournament will establish its own legacy.”

