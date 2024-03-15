Breaking News
"There is no outside interference or pressure from owners, this is the beauty of this franchise": Dwayne Bravo

Updated on: 15 March,2024 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dwayne Bravo backed the team's opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad to come good for the side this season. "(Ruturaj) Gaikwad, for sure. He's one of my favourites." Bravo who had played the tournament since its commencement in 2008, had replaced Laxmipathy Balaji in the role after the latter decide to take break for one year due to personal commitments

Dwayne Bravo. Pic/AFP

"There is no outside interference or pressure from owners, this is the beauty of this franchise": Dwayne Bravo
It is not MS Dhoni's captaincy or players' relaxed approach that makes Chennai Super Kings so dominant in the Indian Premier League, for bowling coach Dwayne Bravo also attributes the consistent run to the lack of outside interference. Without a doubt, CSK is the most consistent team in the history of the cash-rich league to make the most appearances in the playoffs besides winning the title five times.


"There is no outside interference or pressure from owners, and they allow the players to be themselves. This is the beauty of this franchise," Bravo said. Speaking about the team composition ahead of the upcoming edition of the popular T20 league, he said, "It's good. We have a very good squad. We want to continue from where we left off last season.


"We did some really great things with a very young bowling attack," he told PTI on the sidelines of the Avira Diamonds store launch here on Thursday. CSK will enter the tournament as defending champions having beaten Gujarat Titans in the final last year. "This year, we get back Shardul (Thakur), which is a bonus. Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is also experienced and has quality. "(Matheesha) Pathirana, we call him baby Malinga. Tushar Deshpande, who had a good last season. It feels good to work with these guys, and looking forward to the upcoming season," Bravo added. Bravo, one of the leading wicket-takers in IPL history, had called time on his playing career in the league in 2022 but remained with Chennai Super Kings in the role of the bowling coach.

Bravo who had played the tournament since its commencement in 2008, had replaced Laxmipathy Balaji in the role after the latter decide to take a break for one year due to personal commitments. He is excited to watch out for new Team India players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. "Jaiswal, he is an exciting talent and someone to always keep an eye out for. Tilak Verma is also another exciting talent I intend to look up to."

Dwayne Bravo backed the team's opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad to come good for the side this season. "(Ruturaj) Gaikwad, for sure. He's one of my favourites." 

Chennai Super Kings will play their first clash against Royal Challengers Banglore on the opening day of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

(With PTI Inputs)

