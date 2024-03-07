Breaking News
Dhonis double delight
Dhoni's double delight!

Updated on: 07 March,2024 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The film casts Dhoni in a unique double role of a grandfather and his grandson. It portrays the tongue-in-cheek story of a grandson glued to his phone screen as a riveting IPL match unfolds, while the grandfather, also deeply engrossed in watching the same match on his phone, starts experiencing discomfort in his chest

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

The IPL frenzy is hitting a fever pitch ahead of the upcoming 2024 season. Meanwhile, JioCinema launched its campaign for what promises to be yet another exciting edition. The campaign features three ad films, the first of which stars MS Dhoni in a double role, with all three ad films spotlight the collective excitement of watching the IPL on digital. 


The film casts Dhoni in a unique double role of a grandfather and his grandson. It portrays the tongue-in-cheek story of a grandson glued to his phone screen as a riveting IPL match unfolds, while the grandfather, also deeply engrossed in watching the same match on his phone, starts experiencing discomfort in his chest.


On their way to the hospital in the ambulance, the medical attendant too now is seen watching the game on his phone while the grandfather and grandson humorously continue to watch the game on their respective phones at the back of the ambulance van. 

However, the plot takes a twist as the grandfather burps and they all realize the discomfort was due to a mere bout of gas. Just then a six goes off in the match, which cheers the three up, bringing the film to an end. 

“The campaign draws from one of the biggest consumption shifts we’ve seen among viewers in recent times, as they migrate to digital from linear avenues to catch their daily dose of live sports action,” read a statement from JioCinema. The campaign idea ‘Sab Yahaan, Aur Kahaan!’ centre stages the ubiquity of watching the IPL on digital, and JioCinema continuing to present the world’s biggest T20 tournament without any barriers to accessibility, affordability and language. Creatively, we attempted to present MS Dhoni in a manner that resonates with fans who cherish every minute of him in action.”

The IPL 2024 is all set to commence with the southern derby as Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings face off with Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22, 2024. Viewers will be able to catch the latest season for free in 4K across 12 languages including Haryanvi for the first time, multi-cam options including the much-hyped Hero Cam, and many more fan-engagement features including Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.

