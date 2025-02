They bid Rege farewell

Among administrators, there was Prof Ratnakar Shetty, Ravi Savant, the present Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik and all office bearers of the Association

Diana Edulji; Dilip Vengsarkar; Sanjay Manjrekar with Chandrakant Pandit; Nilesh Kulkarni with Abey Kuruvilla. Pics/Satej Shinde

Milind Rege the former Mumbai cricket captain and chief selector, was accorded a grand farewell at the Shivaji Park crematorium on Thursday with numerous first-class cricketers making it to his funeral. Rege, 76, passed away on Wednesday morning.

Ex-India captains Diana Edulji and Dilip Vengsarkar were present to witness the final rites alongwith erstwhile Test players Ajit Pai, Karsan Ghavri, Yajurvindra Singh, Suru Nayak, Chandrakant Pandit, Raju Kulkarni, Sanjay Manjrekar, Abey Kuruvilla, Nilesh Kulkarni and Sanjay Bangar.

The number of past Mumbai Ranji Trophy players were large in number which included cricketers who were part of the Rege-mentored Tata Sports Club team like Ravi Kulkarni, Ravi Thakkar, Shishir Hattangadi, Alan Sippy, Umakant Prabhu, Hemant Kenkre, Prasad Desai and Kiran Powar (Vengsarkar, Raju Kulkarni and Kuruvilla played for Tatas too).

Among administrators, there was Prof Ratnakar Shetty, Ravi Savant, the present Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik and all office bearers of the Association.