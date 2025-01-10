"They couldn’t play, and that’s unfortunate": Sunil Joshi on the snub of these two Indian players during BGT

The inexperience of pacers and over-reliance on Bumrah does raise questions on India’s fast-bowling stocks for the future

Sunil Joshi. Pic/AFP

India’s historic twin Test series victories in Australia were greatly influenced by their impressive bowling line-up. However, the gap between Jasprit Bumrah (32 wickets) and the other bowlers was clear in their recent 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series loss to Australia.

The inexperience of pacers and over-reliance on Bumrah does raise questions on India’s fast-bowling stocks for the future. Sunil Joshi, ex-India spinner and chief selector during India’s 2-1 series victory in Australia in 2020-21, is optimistic about the fast-bowling prospects, but felt India missed having a left-arm pacer in their line-up.

“If a left-arm seamer would have been there, then there would have been a little bit of change in angles because most of the Australian, English or New Zealand batters, they are not very comfortable for the left-arm seamer because you’re taking the ball away with a different angle.

“We just needed variety, but fortunately or unfortunately, both the bowlers Yash Dayal and Khaleel Ahmed were there, but they couldn’t play, and that’s unfortunate,” said Joshi.

