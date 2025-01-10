Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > They couldnt play and thats unfortunate Sunil Joshi on the snub of these two Indian players during BGT

"They couldn’t play, and that’s unfortunate": Sunil Joshi on the snub of these two Indian players during BGT

Updated on: 10 January,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The inexperience of pacers and over-reliance on Bumrah does raise questions on India’s fast-bowling stocks for the future

Sunil Joshi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
"They couldn’t play, and that’s unfortunate": Sunil Joshi on the snub of these two Indian players during BGT
x
00:00

India’s historic twin Test series victories in Australia were greatly influenced by their impressive bowling line-up. However, the gap between Jasprit Bumrah (32 wickets) and the other bowlers was clear in their recent 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series loss to Australia.


The inexperience of pacers and over-reliance on Bumrah does raise questions on India’s fast-bowling stocks for the future. Sunil Joshi, ex-India spinner and chief selector during India’s 2-1 series victory in Australia in 2020-21, is optimistic about the fast-bowling prospects, but felt India missed having a left-arm pacer in their line-up.


Also Read: "He’s got a little bit of a sore ankle": Bailey on Pat Cummins' feature in Champions Trophy 2025


“If a left-arm seamer would have been there, then there would have been a little bit of change in angles because most of the Australian, English or New Zealand batters, they are not very comfortable for the left-arm seamer because you’re taking the ball away with a different angle.

“We just needed variety, but fortunately or unfortunately, both the bowlers Yash Dayal and Khaleel Ahmed were there, but they couldn’t play, and that’s unfortunate,” said Joshi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy jasprit bumrah India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK