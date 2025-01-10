"He’s got a little bit of a sore ankle": Bailey on Pat Cummins' feature in Champions Trophy 2025

“He’s got a little bit of a sore ankle as well. In the next week or so, he’ll undergo scans, and we’ll have more information about where things stand,” Bailey told reporters

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, has provided an update on the fitness of Pat Cummins, raising concerns over the Australian skipper’s availability for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Cummins has not been included for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, as the fast bowler is on paternity leave. However, his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19, remains a pressing concern for the Australian camp. “He’s got a little bit of a sore ankle as well. In the next week or so, he’ll undergo scans, and we’ll have more information about where things stand,” Bailey told reporters.

When questioned about Cummins’ chances of featuring in the Champions Trophy, Bailey adopted a cautious tone. “Not really sure yet. We’ll have to wait and see the results of his scan and how he progresses,” he said.

