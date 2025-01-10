Breaking News
"He’s got a little bit of a sore ankle": Bailey on Pat Cummins' feature in Champions Trophy 2025

Updated on: 10 January,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Melbourne
IANS |

“He’s got a little bit of a sore ankle as well. In the next week or so, he’ll undergo scans, and we’ll have more information about where things stand,” Bailey told reporters

Pat Cummins

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, has provided an update on the fitness of Pat Cummins, raising concerns over the Australian skipper’s availability for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.


Also Read: Why Shreyas Iyer is a must-have for India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad


Cummins has not been included for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, as the fast bowler is on paternity leave. However, his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19, remains a pressing concern for the Australian camp. “He’s got a little bit of a sore ankle as well. In the next week or so, he’ll undergo scans, and we’ll have more information about where things stand,” Bailey told reporters. 


When questioned about Cummins’ chances of featuring in the Champions Trophy, Bailey adopted a cautious tone. “Not really sure yet. We’ll have to wait and see the results of his scan and how he progresses,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Pat Cummins Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

