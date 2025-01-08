Michael Clarke further believes that India could have won the Sydney Test if they had Japrit Bumrah bowling in the hosts' second essay and some more runs under their belt. Jasprit Bumrah was in a league of his own as his 32 wickets came at an incredible average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.3

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has labelled Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest all-format fast bowler following his Player of the Series performance in the concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah showcased one of the best fast-bowling performances by an overseas pacer on Australian soil. He claimed 32 wickets in five Test matches.

"The thing I've thought about Bumrah, after the series finished and I was sitting and thinking about his performances, I actually think he's the best fast bowler ever across all three formats," Michael Clarke told ESPN.

"I know a lot of great fast bowlers, Curtly Ambrose, Glenn McGrath, didn't get to play T20 cricket, so I'm not talking about those guys, but in regards to anyone who has played all three formats, I think he might be the best ever.

"He's actually that good in any conditions, that's what makes him great; any conditions, any format, this guy's a freak."

Michael Clarke further believes that India could have won the Sydney Test if they had Japrit Bumrah bowling in the hosts' second essay and some more runs under their belt.

Bumrah had suffered an injury on the second day of the match at SCG and was immediately taken to the hospital for a scan.

The Indian pace spearhead returned to bat the following morning but he did not bowl in Australia's second innings because of a back spasm as the hosts successfully chased down a target of 162 with six wickets in hand to win the series 3-1.

"I reckon India were probably 20 runs short (in Sydney)," Clarke said.

"I reckon a 180 lead, with Bumrah in the team, I think India are home. I think Bumrah is that good... he's so much better than the other bowlers they had in the team."

Jasprit Bumrah was in a league of his own as his 32 wickets came at an incredible average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.3.

Mohammed Siraj was the next highest wicket-taker among Indian pacers with 20 scalps at 31.15.

(With PTI Inputs)