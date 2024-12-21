Michael Clarke on dropping McSweeney: 'Australian selectors have got this wrong'

“I think the selectors have got this wrong. We’ve got Usman Khawaja who is 38 years old, he’s made no runs. He’s a senior player,” he added.

Nathan McSweeney. PIC/AFP

Former captain Michael Clarke feels the Australian selectors have erred by dropping Nathan McSweeney mid-series against India, saying the snub can potentially “end his career”.

Michael Clarke

The 25-year-old, who made his debut in the first Test in Perth last month, was dropped from the squad on Wednesday with the selectors adding teenaged sensation Sam Konstas for the remaining two Tests against India. “McSweeney has been dropped. I can’t believe that. No matter who they picked in that opening position, they had to give them the series,” Clarke said on the Beyond 23 Cricket podcast.

