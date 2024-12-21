Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Michael Clarke on dropping McSweeney Australian selectors have got this wrong

Michael Clarke on dropping McSweeney: 'Australian selectors have got this wrong'

Updated on: 21 December,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Top

“I think the selectors have got this wrong. We’ve got Usman Khawaja who is 38 years old, he’s made no runs. He’s a senior player,” he added.

Michael Clarke on dropping McSweeney: 'Australian selectors have got this wrong'

Nathan McSweeney. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Michael Clarke on dropping McSweeney: 'Australian selectors have got this wrong'
x
00:00

Former captain Michael Clarke feels the Australian selectors have erred by dropping Nathan McSweeney mid-series against India, saying the snub can potentially “end his career”.


Michael Clarke
Michael Clarke


The 25-year-old, who made his debut in the first Test in Perth last month, was dropped from the squad on Wednesday with the selectors adding teenaged sensation Sam Konstas for the remaining two Tests against India. “McSweeney has been dropped. I can’t believe that. No matter who they picked in that opening position, they had to give them the series,” Clarke said on the Beyond 23 Cricket podcast.


“I think the selectors have got this wrong. We’ve got Usman Khawaja who is 38 years old, he’s made no runs. He’s a senior player,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

michael clarke australia Team India India vs Australia sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK