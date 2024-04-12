In a rare occurrence, Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler score tons in the same T20 game

Pics/AFP, PTI

Listen to this article Third week of IPL-17: Two centuries in one match; RCB bowlers fail again x 00:00

Two centuries in one match

RCB’s Virat Kohli celebrates his century v RR recently. Pic/AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

It's rare to see a century in a T20 match. However, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match on Saturday night witnessed two tons scored by players from both sides. Batting first, RCB opener Virat Kohli scored a record eighth IPL ton (113 not out) to propel his team to 183-3 off 20 overs. In reply, RR opening batsman Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls to take his team home by six wickets.

Also Read: Metal spikes on Wankhede Stadium fences to thwart fan-invasion

Yash Thakur impresses with his best T20 figures

LSG's Yash Thakur is ecstatic after claiming the wicket of GT’s Rashid Khan. Pic/AFP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Yash Thakur claimed the first fifer (5-30 v Gujarat Titans) of IPL-17 last Sunday, before Mumbai Indians’s (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah picked 5-21 against RCB on Thursday. The Vidarbha fast bowler made the most of the opportunity after LSG’s new pacer sensation Mayank Yadav left the field after suffering a side strain. His best T20 figures brought LSG into the game after he accounted for the wicket of GT skipper and opener Shubman Gill after the visitors were cruising at 54-0 in 5.5 overs, chasing 164. Thakur’s splendid effort helped LSG secure their first-ever victory over GT.

RCB bowlers fail to defend, yet again

RCB’s bowling attack have been a main cause of concern for the teams' below-par show this season despite their batsmen posting massive totals. The Faf du Plessis-led side failed to defend 183-3 and 196-8 against RR and MI, respectively, with both teams winning without any major hiccups. The chase never looked difficult for RR, thanks to a 148-run stand for the second wicket by skipper Sanju Samson and centurion Jos Buttler as the hosts won with five balls to spare. Meanwhile at Wankhede, MI thrashed the RCB attack, reaching the target in just 15.3 overs, with all six bowlers conceding over 10 runs per over. This came after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chased RCB’s 173-6 with eight balls to spare in the opening encounter, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reached the 183-run target in 16.5 overs.

Also Read: Oh, MI! Virat Kohli jerseys selling like hot cakes

32-run over, most expensive this season

MI’s Romario Shepherd during his 39 not out against DC at Wankhede. Pic/PTI

MI’s Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs off Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Anrich Nortje—the most expensive over of IPL-17 to help the hosts post a massive 234-5. The West Indian’s 20th over hitting proved decisive in MI registering their first victory of the season as at the end of 19 overs, the hosts and DC were 202-5 and 201-5, respectively. The over began with a four followed by hat-trick of sixes. The boundary off the fifth ball added to DC's misery, while the final ball was sent over long-on for six. Shepherd’s 10-ball unbeaten 39—strike-rate of 390—is the highest in IPL (minimum 10 or more balls).

Teams bank on home advantage

MI's players celebrate their first home victory over DC at Wankhede. Pic/AFP

Most of the IPL teams have made maximum use of the home advantage to return to winning ways in Week 3, with the hosts emerging victorious in six out of eight games. The week began with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beating defending champions CSK comfortably at Uppal to put their campaign back on track. After being defeated in the first three matches, MI received a major boost by winning the last two matches at their beloved Wankhede Stadium. LSG continued their home dominance by beating GT, while CSK, who were returning from back-to-back losses, got a much-needed victory over KKR at MA Chidambaram Stadium.