Glenn Maxwell (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | RCB vs MI: A "Big Show" at Wankhede? x 00:00

In the 25th fixture of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the clash, the Mumbaikars will be riding high on confidence as they registered their first win of the IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals after facing three consecutive defeats.

The win against DC also came at Wankhede Stadium, but this time the Paltans need to be aware of the "Big Show." Australia's Glenn Maxwell who is currently representing RCB in the IPL 2024 is well aware of the Mumbai track.

In the global showpiece held in India last year, the Australian all-rounder played a historic knock against Afghanistan at Wankhede. Battling with cramps and injuries, Maxwell struck an unbeaten 201 runs against Afghanistan. His 201-run knock came in just 128 deliveries which saw the Aussie batsman smash 21 fours and 10 sixes.

So far in the IPL 2024, Maxwell is yet to put on an impressive show with the bat. In five matches, the unorthodox right-hander was only able to score 32 runs. Having bowled eight overs in the ongoing edition, Maxwell also has four wickets to his name.

Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav is also expected to deliver impressive knocks against RCB today. Homeboy Rohit Sharma also seemed quite promising with the willow. In the previous match at Wankhede, the opener missed his well-deserved half-century by just one run.

RCB's stalwart Virat Kohli is also having a great run in the IPL 2024. Currently, Kohli enjoys the top spot for most runs in the season. In five matches, he has accumulated 361 runs at an average of 105.33. He also has his name registered for the highest score of the season which is 113 not out.

The fierce rivalry between teams is just a few hours away!

