Mohammed Shami recently shared a story on his official Instagram account which read, "Baba ki jai ho. Thodsa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha lo kaam ayega Sanjay G? Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile." In the 2023 season of the cash-rich league, Shami exuded dominance by racking up 28 wickets from 17 matches at an economy rate of 8.04

Mohammed Shami (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Thodasa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha lo": Mohammed Shami slams Manjrekar x 00:00

Mohammed Shami is making a return to the game after nearly a year. The last time he represented Team India was during the ODI World Cup 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Shami who plays for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently learnt that former Team India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar commented on his future in the cash-rich league.

"There will definitely be interest from teams, but given Shami's injury history--and this recent one took a significant amount of time to recover--there's always a concern about a potential breakdown during the season. If a franchise invests heavily and then loses him mid-season, their options become limited. This concern might lead to a drop in his price tag", Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Also Read: Inputs from support staff vital: Kapil Dev

Mohammed Shami recently shared a story on his official Instagram account which read, "Baba ki jai ho. Thodsa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha lo kaam ayega Sanjay G? Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile." Taking to X:

Mohammed Shami's Instagram story on Sanjay Manjrekar's statement about the price tag for IPL 2025 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/04fCmsoK7U — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 21, 2024

In the 2023 season of the cash-rich league, Shami exuded dominance by racking up 28 wickets from 17 matches at an economy rate of 8.04. His exploits with the white-ball remained unmatched throughout the season.

He ended the season as the leading wicket-taker and won the purple cap ahead of Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and other star players.

As of now, Shami will continue to feature in the domestic circuit after he was named in Bengal's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shami made his much-awaited return to competitive cricket after a year of absence due to an ankle injury. He notched up his scorching pace to take Bengal past the finishing line with a mouth-watering display in the Ranji Trophy, finishing with match figures of 7/57.

(With ANI Inputs)