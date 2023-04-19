Tilak Varma and family play perfect hosts to Mumbai’s stalwarts

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav had their families with them while Sachin Tendulkar came with his son Arjun. Other guests included Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, manager Rahul Sanghvi and the entire support staff

MI players at Tilak Varma’s house in Hyderabad. Pic/Tilak Varma

Local boy Tilak Varma and his family played perfect hosts to some members of Mumbai Indians team when they visited his residence at in Lingampalli on Monday night.

The team members were treated to delicacies like mutton mandi biryani, chicken dum biryani, fish tikka, chicken janbo, chicken tikka, kofta jamun. According to the player’s father, Namboori Nagaraju, the team members spent a good two hours on the eve of Tuesday’s IPL match against Sunrisers at their dwelling. “We were thrilled that the team members enjoyed the food,’’ said Nagaraju.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav had their families with them while Sachin Tendulkar came with his son Arjun. Other guests included Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, manager Rahul Sanghvi and the entire support staff.

Tendulkar even visited Legala Cricket Academy where Varma trains under coach Salam Bayash.

Hyderabad players have always been good hosts. Three years ago, Mohammed Siraj hosted a dinner for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at his Towli Chowki residence.

And the late ML Jaisimha used to host parties for visiting teams and players at his Marredepally residence.