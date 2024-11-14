Tilak slams hundred as India beat SA by 11 runs in 3rd T20I

Tilak Varma’s fabulous maiden T20I hundred formed the fulcrum of India’s narrow 11-run victory over South Africa in the third match here on Wednesday

Team India (Pic: @BCCI/X)

Tilak Varma’s fabulous maiden T20I hundred formed the fulcrum of India’s narrow 11-run victory over South Africa in the third match here on Wednesday.

India now have a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Abhishek (50, 25b, 3x4, 5x6) and Tilak (107 not out, 56b, 8x4, 7x6) carried India to a massive 219 for six.

Tilak completed his first hundred in T20Is off just 51 balls.

South Africa were not really in chase despite Heinrich Klaasen (41, 22b, 1x4, 4x6) and Marco Jansen (54, 17b, 4x4, 5x6) trying gamely. SA were restricted to 208 for seven.

Brief scores: India: 219/6 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma, 107 not out, Abhishek Sharma 50; Keshav Maharaj 2/36, Andile Simelane 2/34) beat SA: 208/7 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 41, Marco Jansen 54; Varun Chakravarthy 2/54, Arshdeep Singh 3/37) by 11 runs.

