Tom Latham overtakes Martin Crowe to become NZ's fifth-highest Test run-getter

Tom Latham (Pic: File Pic)

New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham recently overtook Martin Crowe to become the Kiwis' fifth-highest run-scorer in Tests. He achieved the feat during the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

In the first innings, Tom Latham accumulated 70 runs off 111 deliveries which was laced with 6 fours.

So far in 81 Test matches, Tom Latham has 5,488 runs with 13 centuries and 29 half-centuries. He has an average of 40.05 and has the best score of unbeaten 264 runs.

On the other hand, Crowe scored 5,444 runs in 77 Tests at an average of 45.36, with 17 centuries and 18 fifties. His best score was 299.

Kane Williamson enjoys the top spot on the list of New Zealand batsmen with the most runs in Test. He has 8,743 runs with an average of 54.98. The veteran also has 32 centuries and 45 half-centuries. His best score in the format is 251 runs.

Coming to the match, SL won the toss and opted to bat first. Wickets fell in regular intervals for the Lankan Lions. However, another brilliant masterclass from Kamindu Mendis (114 in 173 balls, with 11 fours) and Kusal Mendis (50 in 68 balls, with seven fours) guided SL to 305.

For Kiwis, pacer William O'Rourke (5/55) was the pick of the bowlers, with spin bowling of Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips giving both two wickets each. Skipper Tim Southee got one wicket.

In their first innings, the Kiwis did lose regular wickets as well but had some half-century partnerships. Fifties from Tom Latham (70 in 111 balls, with six fours), Kane Williamson (55 in 104 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Daryl Mitchell (57 in 86 balls, with seven fours and a six) kept the innings stable and an explosive cameo came from Phillips (49* in 48 balls, with two fours and five sixes) that took NZ to 340 and gave them a 35 run lead.

Tom Latham and Williamson had a 73-run partnership for the second wicket, and so did Blundell and Mitchell for the fifth wicket.

Prabath Jayasuriya (4/136) and Ramesh Mendis (3/101) delivered with the ball for SL and did not allow the lead to increase much.

Now in the second innings, Sri Lanka has to get a huge lead in order to set a big target for the Kiwis.

(With ANI Inputs)