Tom Moody: Cricket has moved on from Kohli's template

Updated on: 08 May,2023 02:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Opening the batting for RCB, Virat scored 55 off 46 against DC

Tom Moody: Cricket has moved on from Kohli’s template

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said that cricket has moved on from Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli’s template of batting and players are scoring with 150+ strike rate because of batting depth in their sides.


Opening the batting for RCB, Virat scored 55 off 46 against DC. “Will always have this debate because it is the Virat Kohli template. It’s the way he bats. His career strike rate is around 130. His ability to continue to churn out runs is quite extraordinary. In my view, particularly with the impact player, the game has really moved on,” Moody said on ESPNCricinfo.




