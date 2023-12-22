Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ton up Gill Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra squad game India train behind closed doors

Ton-up Gill, Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra-squad game; India train behind closed doors

Updated on: 22 December,2023 10:37 AM IST  |  Centurion
PTI |

Top

Apart from Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal also got himself a half-century before being retired out in order to give others a chance to bat

Shubman Gill. Pic/AFP

Shubman Gill was at his silken best during Indian team's intra-squad training game here at the Tuks Oval on Thursday even though there wasn't an opportunity to get a glimpse of that enchanting sight. Coming in at No. 3, Gill helped himself to a hundred on the second day of the three-day match, playing all the bowlers with consummate ease, adding a dash of confidence in him ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa beginning on December 26. The Tuks Oval in Pretoria has been kept out of bounds for media even as the Indian team went ahead with their match simulation ahead of the Boxing Day Test. The venue is around 45-minute drive from the Supersport Park in Centurion where the first Test will be held.


Also Read: Will be fun to bowl with Shami, Mohit for Gujarat Titans, says Umesh Yadav


Trying to keep their cards close to the chest, head coach Rahul Dravid and team management didn't want the match to be watched by outsiders as it can give a clearer idea about their strategy to be deployed against the Proteas. Closed door trainings are a common feature among world's football team's (club and country) where media is only allowed to watch warm-ups and then asked to leave when coaches come to tactical training. But Indian cricket team over the years, has at times, uses the 'Closed Door' policy to keep media at bay for the entire duration.


Apart from Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal also got himself a half-century before being retired out in order to give others a chance to bat. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad's finger injury could possibly warrant a few more days of rest and the Maharashtra right-hander might not be in contention to be selected for the first Test. Gaikwad had hurt his ring finger during second ODI and wasn't selected for the third match against SA on Thursday. However, Gaikwad not being considered for selection will not be a big deal as far as Test matches are concerned since all slots in batting order are filled as of now.

