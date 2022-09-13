Too predictable!

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns for T20I World Cup in Australia as selection committee go for safe options; Shami, Iyer among stand-bys

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/Getty Images

Fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal Patel were back as the national selection committee didn’t spring any surprise in the 15-man India squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia starting October 16.

India will play their first match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy.

The two players, who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was back in the T20 scheme of things as he has been picked for the T20I series versus Australia and South Africa prior to the big event and is also among the four stand-bys who will travel Down Under. The other three reserve players are Shreyas Iyer, Bishnoi and seamer Deepak Chahar.

Shami wasn’t directly picked for the T20I World Cup as he hasn’t played any cricket after England series and the upcoming six T20Is will give Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma chance to check out his rhythm and bowling at the death.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for workload management and conditioning work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

India’s T20I World Cup squad

Rohit (captain), KL Rahul (vc), V Kohli, Suryakumar, D Hooda, R Pant (wk), D Karthik (wk), Hardik, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar, J Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep

Stand by players: M Shami, S Iyer, R Bishnoi, D Chahar

Squad for SA T20Is

Rohit (captain), KL Rahul (vc), V Kohli, Suryakumar, D Hooda, R Pant (wk), D Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Y Chahal, A Patel, Arshdeep, M Shami, Harshal Patel, D Chahar, J Bumrah

Squad for Oz T20Is

Rohit (captain), KL Rahul (vc), V Kohli, Suryakumar, D Hooda, R Pant (wk), D Karthik (wk), Hardik, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar, Bhuvneshwar, M Shami, Harshal Patel, D Chahar, J Bumrah

