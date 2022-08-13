Top Pakistan players sign amended central contracts

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 August,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Karachi
According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the group of players signed the dotted lines before departing for The Netherlands tour on the condition that they will once again hold discussions over a couple of other clauses in the contract with the board post the Asia Cup in September

Babar Azam


Top cricketers, including captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan, have agreed to sign the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) amended central contracts after a week of stand-off between them and the board.


According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the group of players signed the dotted lines before departing for The Netherlands tour on the condition that they will once again hold discussions over a couple of other clauses in the contract with the board post the Asia Cup in September.


